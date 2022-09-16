La Mafia to perform in Resaca City

Special to the NEWS

Chart-topping, Grammy Award-winning Tejano band, La Mafia headlines the South Texas Music Festival on Saturday, September 24, 2022, at San Benito’s W.H. Heavin Memorial Park. Gates to this highly anticipated, fun, family event open at 4 p.m.

According to a media statement issued by the City of San Benito, tickets are available online at www.TopBoxTickets.com, or in person at Bullrider Western Wear in Harlingen, all The Boot Jack locations in the Rio Grande Valley, and at the San Benito Public Library, located at 101 W. Rose St. Children 10 and under get in free.

Energetic accordionist Sunny Sauceda y Todo Eso will also perform, along with local acts Texas Evolution and Grupo Naval. There will also be a special performance by Ballet Folklórico Tradición Mexicana.

In addition to the outstanding musical lineup, plenty of food and beverage vendors will be on site, along with several fun activities for the children.

According to their online biography, La Mafia was founded in 1980 in Houston. Vocalist Oscar De La Rosa and producer Armando Lichtenberger Jr. created an original style that survived various changes in the music industry.

