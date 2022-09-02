Garcia powers ’Hounds to victory

By PETE BANDA

Special to the NEWS

BROWNSVILLE—The San Benito Greyhound Varsity Football Team got its season off to a solid start last Saturday, cruising to an opening week 17-3 victory over the Brownsville Veterans Memorial (BVM) Chargers at Brownsville’s Sam’s Stadium.

The Greyhounds were able to break the game open in the fourth quarter as two late turnovers by the Chargers resulted in the only two touchdowns of a game that had been stuck in a 3-3 deadlock since the first quarter.

Despite the score indicating an easy win, a few mistakes by the ’Hounds prevented the game from being a full on blowout as the Chargers held to under 50 total yards in the first half and committed a whopping five turnovers in the game.

San Benito started the season with surprise starter Aaron Corona at quarterback, as returning starter Rodney Rodriguez got the start at wideout.

While the ’Hounds were committed to the run game early, the fifth play of the game was a screen to Rodriguez who took the ball 22 yards downfield and into Chargers territory.

A 20 yard run by Fabian Garcia got the ’Hounds into the redzone, but their next play resulted in a 15-yard illegal block penalty that essentially ended the drive. Four plays later, the Chargers sacked Corona on a rollout and San Benito turned the ball over on downs.

With both teams relying heavy on the run game, the first quarter passed by in a blink as each team remained scoreless. In spite of holding strong through most of the game, a 25-yard bomb early in the second quarter led to BVM converting the first points of the game by way of a 28-yard field goal.

