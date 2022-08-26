Student honored at annual SkillsUSA event

Special to the NEWS

A San Benito career and technical student won one of the nation’s highest awards at the 2022 SkillsUSA Championships held in Atlanta earlier this summer.

Along with winners from Harlingen, Team “A” (consisting of Jenifer Yitzel Jasso-Madera, Hannah Benavides, Deyanira Garza), from San Benito High School (San Benito), was awarded the High School Silver medal in Career Pathways – Arts and Communication.

More than 5,200 students competed at the national showcase of career and technical education. The SkillsUSA Championships is the largest skill competition in the world and covers 1.79 million square feet, equivalent to 31 football fields or 41 acres.

Students were invited to the event to demonstrate their technical skills, workplace skills and personal skills in 108 hands-on competitions including robotics, automotive technology, drafting, criminal justice, aviation maintenance and public speaking. Industry leaders from 650 businesses, corporations, trade associations and unions planned and evaluated the contestants against their standards for entry-level workers.

Industry support of the SkillsUSA Championships is valued at over $36 million in donated time, equipment, cash and material. More than 1,100 industry judges and technical committee members participated this year.

Want the story in its entirety? Pick up a copy of the San Benito News, or subscribe to our e-Edition by clicking HERE!