Bobcats hoping for rebound season

Special to the NEWS

Over the years, the Rio Hondo Bobcat football team has developed a reputation as one of the toughest small school teams in Texas. In addition to tremendous team success, Rio Hondo has seen several of their players earn athletic scholarships in recent years, adding to their image as a football powerhouse.

However, after canceling their football season due to the pandemic in 2020, the Bobcats found it hard to get that momentum back last season, finishing with their worst record since 2013.

“Covid definitely hurt us as a smaller school and losing a year of experience is always a tough predicament,” said longtime Bobcat coach Rocky James. “We ended up starting seven freshmen last year who basically made the jump from 7th grade football to Varsity. We’ll be a much improved team this season.”

Among those freshmen, who will now be returning as sophomores, is Quarterback Ruben Atkinson.

According to James, Atkinson will have a major hand in determining how the Bobcats rebound from their disappointing 2021 season. Joining the youngsters on offense will be seniors Roman Perez (WR) and Tony Barrientos (RB) making for a perfect combination of youth and experience.

On defense, Bryan Rojas will be making his debut season on Varsity and is expected to be a major impact player from his Middle Linebacker position.

