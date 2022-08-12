Huerta inks LOI to play collegiate ball

By PETE BANDA

Special to the NEWS

After a standout high school career, Jaelynn Huerta has officially inked her Letter of Intent to play softball at the next level. The four-year varsity starter will be taking her talents to Vernon College where she expects to compete for a starting job right out of the gate.

Huerta, who developed a love for the sport at the age of three, is the latest in the long line of San Benito athletes who are taking their game to the next level. The 18-year-old has high expectations for herself both on the field and off.

“I expect to go in there and challenge for one of two starting spots on the field, but I also expect to perform well in the classroom,” said Huerta. “Education has always been important to me and I see this is a great opportunity for me to take the next step in my professional career as well as my athletic career.”

In addition to being one of the best players in the top softball program in the Valley, Huerta was an active member in San Benito’s FFA program. It was her time spent in that program that led her to her desired profession of being a veterinarian, though she’s still unsure of the path she wants to take to get there.

While she’s still contemplating which subject to major in, the confident youngster says the drive and dedication she has developed from sports and family support leaves little doubt in her mind that she will achieve her goals.

