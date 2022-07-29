New school year ready to roll in

By TONY VINDELL

Special to the NEWS

A new school year is just around the corner for students enrolled in the San Benito Consolidated Independent School District.

Theresa Servellon, the acting superintendent for the district told a crowd at the most recent school board meeting that everybody is excited for the students to come back though a few changes will be implemented as new safety measures will be put in place.

She said teachers will report on August 1 and students on August 8.

Servellon said campus police is prepared for any challenges that may arise and anybody showing up at any of the district campuses will be screened before entering school grounds.

The local school district has been making some changes when it comes to security and student’s safety in light of what happened at an elementary school in Uvalde on May 24 when 19 students and two teachers were killed by a gunman.

The killings have sparked an outcry because of the response by several law enforcement agencies, resulting in several investigations that have been launched to find what really happened.

“Many changes have been implemented,” Servellon said, during Tuesday’s July 26 meeting of the board. “I would like to thank the staff that went through a rigorous training.”

