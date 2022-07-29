Library hosts Healthy Heroes

Special to the NEWS

The San Benito Public Library, in cooperation with the EFNEP of Cameron County and Texas A&M Agrilife Extension, is currently presenting the Healthy Heroes Program.

Lessons, which began July 25, 2022, are held every Monday, 11 a.m. – 12 p.m. The program will run for six lessons, each lasting 30 minutes to one hour. The program is for individuals of all ages, from school age to adults.

To register for the Healthy Heroes Program, contact the San Benito Public Library. Note that participating students must have a San Benito Library Card in good standing. To learn more about Expanded Food and Nutrition Education Program, click https://efnep.tamu.edu/ or log onto the San Benito Public Library Facebook page. Information can also be acquired by contacting the library at (956) 361-3860.

The Healthy Hero Adventures program is a fun way to teach youth about nutrition, making healthy food choices and physical activity.

“This is an innovative and fun approach to youth health and wellness education using personal instruction in addition to cartoon characters that represent different aspects of nutrition and exercise,” said Chelsea Bishop-Smith, EFNEP state program coordinator headquartered in Bryan-College Station. “It was developed to get kids more interested and engaged in the concepts and basics of healthier living.”

Research has shown that introducing health and wellness concepts to youth early on increases the likelihood they will apply those concepts to their own lives.

“In many instances, the kids also share the information with their parents, and the parents get more involved as a result,” she said.

The Healthy Heroes Adventures program is free and consists of six sessions focused on health and wellness topics.

The lessons are presented by an EFNEP educator with the help of a team of cartoon heroes.

Want the story in its entirety? Pick up a copy of the San Benito News, or subscribe to our e-Edition by clicking HERE!