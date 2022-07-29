City commission approves money for Valley Transit

By TONY VINDELL

Special to the NEWS

The City of San Benito’s share to provide public transportation at no cost to residents was approved by the city council. The council voted during a July 19 meeting to allocate $22,223 to the Lower Rio Grande Development Council, which is the city’s annual contribution to this transportation system.

Under it, people can get from Point A to Point B or even Point C on a Valley Metro’s Regional Public Transportation System bus that makes several stops at the city.

Councilman Rene Torres said he supports public transportation but added he would like to know if the system works and how beneficial it is to city residents. He specifically would like to know about ridership numbers. City Manager Manuel De La Rosa said they don’t have a figure at the moment but it can be obtained by inquiring with RVDC.

The council also heard a financial report for the month ending June 2022. The city assets stood at more than $16.9 million, compared to more than $15.6 million at the end of June 2021. As for liabilities, the city had nearly $17 million, compared to more than $16.5 million a year ago. The city received $2,471,306.30 in sales tax rebates from the state comptroller’s office for the November-April period.

In other business, the council approved a renewal of the accounting and managerial service agreement between the city and the San Benito Economic Development Corp, an ordinance approving a negotiated resolution between the city and Texas Gas Service regarding the company’s April 28, 2022 cost of service adjustment, and a resolution adopting a Federal Procurement Policy for the city.

Want the story in its entirety? Pick up a copy of the San Benito News, or subscribe to our e-Edition by clicking HERE!