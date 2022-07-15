Flores takes educational experiences to Washington

By AMANDA SOTELO

Newly sworn in congresswoman Mayra Flores, who hails from Los Indios and attended San Benito schools, recently made history for becoming the first Mexican-born woman to win a congressional seat and the first Republican in more than 150 years to represent the people of District 34 across deep South Texas.

Flores, who earned an associate degree from South Texas College’s Respiratory Therapy program in 2014 and a bachelor’s degree from the college’s Organizational Leadership program in 2019, said had it not been for her journey at STC, she would have never discovered her interest in politics.

“STC really shaped who I am,” said the first-generation college graduate. “STC is where my interest in politics started. If not for a huge setback during my time in the respiratory program, I may not be where I am today.”

After barely missing the passing threshold by one point to continue in the respiratory program, she used it to her advantage to complete her academic core, enrolling in her first government class.

“This moment in my life; this government class, is where I was meant to be,” she said. “This was a defining moment. It all makes sense now. Without this class I wouldn’t have found my love for government or politics.”

She added that every instructor and professor, from those in the respiratory program and academic programs to organizational leadership, inspired her to set high standards, meet those standards and aim for her goals.

“Everyone had different teaching styles, some were even extra strict, but all inspired me, motivated me and impacted who I am. They made me want to be better,” she said.

STC Organizational Leadership Instructor Emma Miller said Flores’ success clearly shows that a bachelor’s degree from STC can help a person achieve their dreams and full potential.

“Mayra, while in my capstone courses, spoke to me about her passion for serving her community and how she truly enjoys politics,” said Miller. “I knew that one day she would make her dreams come true.”

