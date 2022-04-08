Greyhounds claim fifth straight victory as playoffs approach

By PETE BANDA

Special to the NEWS

Despite a rough start to its season, the San Benito baseball team has managed to put themselves in the driver’s seat for one of the four playoff spots in District 32-6A.

The ’Hounds pushed their winning streak to five games with an 8-1 rout of Harlingen High on Tuesday night and now sit in third place with a 5-2 district record.

With just seven games left in the season, and a three game lead for the final playoff spot, San Benito can clinch its second straight post-season berth with just four more victories.

Tuesday night’s “Battle of the Arroyo” was expected be a tough matchup as the Greyhounds and Cardinals entered the game in third and fourth place respectively.

While the game got off to a slow start, with neither team managing a run through the two innings, San Benito broke the game open in the bottom of the third with four runs as they started making solid contact with the pitches.

