Lineup set for Hog Waddle Concert

Special to the NEWS

On Monday, March 28, 2022, the City of San Benito finalized the lineup for the annual Hog Waddle Concert, which is set for Saturday, May 14 at the San Benito Fairgrounds.

Country music sensation Kevin Fowler will headline this fun, family event, along with musical performances by Los Texmaniacs Featuring Augie Meyers, Whiskey D., and Roy Torres & Buck‘N Crazy.

“We are very pleased with the acts we have scheduled to perform and anticipate this year’s event will draw more people than ever before,” said Nikki Serrano, the City of San Benito’s Special Projects Planner.

Fowler, a native Texan who burst onto the musical scene as a solo artist in 2000 with his album “Beer, Bait and Ammo,” is best known for his hit singles “Long Line of Losers,” and “Hard Man to Love.”

Fowler has also performed with some impressive guest artists over the years, including David Lee Garza and Willie Nelson.

Los Texmaniacs fuse Tex-Mex and Conjunto along with elements of rock ‘n’ roll, blues and jazz. In 2010 their album “Borders y Bailes” took home a Grammy Award for best Tejano Album. The band has also collaborated with various musical artists including Rick Trevino, Los Lobos and legendary accordionist Flaco Jimenez.

Augie Meyers, meanwhile, is one of music’s most distinctive keyboard players. He is a founding member of The Texas Tornados and recorded the signature song “Hey Baby, Que Paso?”

