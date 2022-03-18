Youth league opens season

By PETE BANDA

Special to the NEWS

With well over a hundred people in attendance, opening ceremonies for the San Benito Youth Baseball and Softball league was an unquestioned success.

The sudden cold front that hit Saturday morning didn’t make a dent in attendance as everyone from San Benito Mayor Ricardo Guerra to State Senator Eddie Lucio Jr and even San Benito varsity baseball and softball coaches Elias Martinez and Ramiro Partida were in attendance.

The ceremonies got started with each team from the 10 age groups getting a grand introduction from the league administrators. Complete with intro music and screaming fans, the young athletes were given the full superstar treatment. It was a sight to behold for many parents in attendance.

“This league always puts on a great show for opening ceremonies,” said Angel Gonzalez – who has three kids playing in various age groups. “The kids love it and our family loves it so we wouldn’t miss it for anything.”

With opening ceremonies out of the way, the league expects to get the season started on March 22 with a handful of games at Stookey park. According to J.C. Guzman, who is both a parent and a coach for the Boss Baby 4u baseball team, the opening ceremonies represent a start to the season and add an element of excitement for everyone involved.

