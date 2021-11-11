Playoff Bound: ’Hounds runover Panthers, 28

By LOUIE DIAZ

editor@sbnewspaper.com

The San Benito Greyhounds defeated the Weslaco Panthers and punched in their ticket to the playoffs on Friday, Nov. 5.

The ’Hounds defeated the Panthers 26-3. They ended the regular season with an 8-2 overall record and a 5-2 record in district play.

On offense, ’Hounds’ sophomore Atticus De Leon lined up at quarterback once again. De Leon threw for 53 yards and one touchdown and rushed for 37 yards. Other offensive standouts were ’Hounds’ receiver Jermaine Corbin and running back Fabian Garcia. Corbin carried the ball for 126 yards and recorded 30 receiving yards along with two touchdowns. Garcia put up another strong performance with 101 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 17 carries.

On Thursday, Nov. 11, the ‘Hounds traveled to Edinburg to take on the undefeated 31-6A District Champions, the Edinburg Vela Sabrecats, for their bi-district playoff match. Kickoff began at 7 p.m.

