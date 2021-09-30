’Hounds runover Falcons in district opener

By LOUIE DIAZ

The San Benito Greyhounds defeated the Los Fresnos Falcons in their first district game of the season on Friday, Sept. 24.

The ’Hounds earned their fourth win in a row with the 38-7 win over the Falcons, improving their record to 4-0. This win also puts them 1-0 in district play.

The Falcons took an early lead in the first quarter but struggled to score thereafter. Falcons quarterback Matthew Padilla connected with wide receiver Cody Taylor for a 49-yard touchdown. However, the ’Hounds quickly tied the game after a 57-yard rushing touchdown by ’Hounds’ sophomore running back Fabian Garcia.

Garcia continued his dominance, rushing for 255 yards with three touchdowns. Three of his rushes were for large gains over 50 yards.

The ’Hounds’ next outing will be on Friday, Oct. 1 against the Brownsville Hanna Eagles at Sams Memorial Stadium. Kickoff is at 7 p.m.

