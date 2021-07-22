Rio Hondo to host its annual Bridgefest

By LOUIE DIAZ

editor@sbnewspaper.com

The City of Rio Hondo will host its annual “Bridgefest” on Saturday, Aug. 14 after the COVID-19 pandemic caused the city to cancel the event last year.

The first Bridgefest took place in 2018 and was originally to celebrate the reopening of the bridge. Jessica Gonzales, a member of the Bridgefest planning committee said the pandemic slowed down the process of the Bridgefest this year. The committee had hoped to host the event in June but pushed the date to August.

The event will be held from 5-11 p.m. at Colorado Avenue in front of the bridge. Free food will be available from 5-6 p.m. or until supplies last. According to Gonzales the free food and kiddie rides were made possible by donations from sponsors. After 6 p.m. vendors will open to the public.

Activities for children, including a mini Ferris wheel, a train ride, a rock wall, and more will be available at the event and are free for the children to enjoy. A children’s art contest will also be conducted.

Other activities such as live music from two local bands will play at Bridgefest. Kayak racing in the Arroyo Colorado will be conducted for the first time. Food vendors such as Drunken Meats and Smokin’ Bucks have committed to attend the event.

Artisan vendors will also attend the event and sell different items such as hand-crafted jewelry and pottery.

Bridgefest is still open for more vendors to sign up for a booth. According to the Bridgefest Facebook page, there is a $30 fee for a booth.

