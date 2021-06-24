San Benito Senior Class of 2021 graduates

By LOUIE DIAZ

Following a year of unprecedented circumstances, San Benito High School Senior Class of 2021 crossed the stage and received their diplomas, marking the end of their high school journey on Friday, June 18.

“Resilience is the word that describes all of us here tonight. We rolled with everything that was thrown at us and got up to accomplish what needed to be done,” said SBHS Valedictorian Liam Gore during his commencement speech.

San Benito CISD school board president, Ramiro Moreno, congratulated the graduating class and urged them to take advantage of opportunities that may come.

“Each one of you was born to stand out, fulfill goals, and become a contributing member of our society,” Moreno said. “Take advantage of every opportunity to learn and expand your knowledge. If you try and fail, we are proud of you; if you just fail without trying you’ve thrown away an opportunity to learn.”

Commencement speeches by Gore and salutatorian Naydelin Garza-Jimenez highlighted the resolve of the graduating class for the challenges they faced this year.

“It is safe to say that the COVID-19 pandemic took us all by surprise and the events that followed were not much better,” Garza-Jimenez said. “Through it all we have seen how cruel this world can be, but we have also witnessed humility and strength, we have perseverance and empowerment, all of these things in one way or another will shape the years to come.”

“Over the past 15 months, we faced disruptions that made the path to graduation more challenging, he said in his speech. “But from these challenges, we can find hope in the fact that we are more capable in facing whatever lies ahead. We persevered and are here to celebrate our accomplishments together.”

SBHS Principal Rudy Ramirez congratulated the Class of 2021 for the significant achievement and announced that the class earned a total of 3,190 college credit hours saving families over $2.5 million.

