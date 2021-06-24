Class of 2021 valedictorian and salutatorian

By LOUIE DIAZ

editor@sbnewspaper.com

The COVID-19 pandemic hampered the San Benito High School Class of 2021’s senior year, but it did not stop valedictorian, Liam Matthew Gore, and salutatorian, Naydalin Nahomi Garza Jimenez, from reaching the top of their class.

“COVID made everything harder for everyone, but I think we all helped each other. We had our friends that we could ask for help and our teachers were very helpful and accommodating during these times,” Gore said.

Gore’s main goal was to be admitted to a good school and to stay disciplined in his studies.

Gore will attend Lamar University in Beaumont, Texas, and will major in biology and biochemistry with hopes to pursue a career in medicine. He was offered a full-ride scholarship which helped cement his decision to attend this university. While in school, Gore would like to work on undergraduate research projects.

His motivation to stay disciplined and perform well in school came from his parents.

“My parents, I owe my work ethic to them, they really instilled those values in me and to just try my best at everything I attempt,” Gore said.

Gore’s advice for underclassman is to always be on the lookout for new opportunities.

“Keep all your doors open, keep all your opportunities open, you never know what might come out of that,” he said.

Lastly, Gore would like to thank his parents for supporting and guiding him his whole life.

Want the full story? Click here or grab a copy of the June 25, 2021 – July 1, 2021

Voorhes 1x1 VBMC 6x3 SB Housing Authority (Auction Notice - 6-25-21; 7-2-21) 3x4 ResacaFest2021 sbnews bands copy City of San Benito (Request For Qualifications - 6-11-21) 3x5