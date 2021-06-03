School board holds budget workshop

By LOUIE DIAZ

The San Benito CISD Board of Trustees held its budget workshop on May 26 where they discussed bonds and the decline of the student population.

Vicki Perez, the Assistant Superintendent of Finance and Operations, presented the budget to the school board.

According to Perez, the funds that the board is entrusted with financing are local funds, child nutrition funds, and debt service funds.

Trustee Janie Lopez asked what other bonds the school has to pay.

Perez answered that the district has bonds from 2011, 2012, 2014, 2016, 2019, and 2020. Perez also mentioned that the 2014 bond will end in 2025, the 2016 bond ends in 2038, the 2019 bond ends in 2049, and the 2020 bond ends in 2045.

During the meeting, the board also discussed the decline in the overall student population. According to Perez’s report, the bulk of the students the school district lost were from elementary schools.

SBCISD Superintendent Nate Carman said that the large dip in elementary students mostly came from Pre-K and kindergarten. The district contends that parents chose not to enroll their children in school if they couldn’t bring them to school, he noted. Carman recognized that there is a regular flow of kids between SBCISD and neighboring school districts.

“The charter schools have hit us very hard, but between the other area districts and the charters, we regularly see kids coming from San Benito to Harlingen or from Harlingen into San Benito, it evens out,” Carman said.

