‘Hounds track athlete commits to Tabor College

By LOUIE DIAZ

editor@sbnewspaper.com

San Benito Greyhound track and field standout, Josh Castro signed his letter of intent to run track for the Tabor College Bluejays on Thursday, April 8.

Castro began running track in middle school and continued running throughout high school.

Castro runs in the 110m hurdles, the 300m hurdles and is a part of the 4×4 relay team. During his sophomore year, Castro advanced to Area for the 110m hurdles and became district champion his senior year in the 300m hurdles.

He took a virtual visit of college the campus and has been in contact with the head track coach. He plans on taking an actual visit once the track season ends.

“It’s really nice, I really loved the facilities and the environment of the school,” Castro said.

While on the team during the worldwide pandemic, Castro learned perseverance the importance of working together with the team.

“The pandemic was really hard on us, but we came together as a team, worked together as a team, and made it out as a team,” Castro said.

Castro said that his parents motivate him to always perform his best.

“I’ve seen them go through so much for me to have this opportunity—It’s something I’ve always wanted to do, and I’m glad that I could make them proud,” he said.

Castro plans to major in physical education and hopes to become a strength and conditioning coach. He also hopes to become a collegiate champion.

Want the full story? Click here or grab a copy of the April 16, 2021 – April 22 , 2021

Rising Scholars (Fall Festival - 4-16-21) 4x5 S.B. Know Where To Vote (4-16-21 - 1) 3x3 S.B. Know Where To Vote (4-16-21) 2x5 S.B. Know Where To Vote (4-16-21) 2x9 Sonia Weaver & Janie Silva 6x20 VBMC (4-16-21) 3x10 Layout 1 Victor Rosas (4-16-21) 3x4 Voorhes 1x1 Anna Llanes (4-16-21) 6x8 Arial Cruz (You Deserve - 4-16-21) 5x14 City of San Benito (Depository Bank Services - 4-9-21; 4-16-21) 3x5 City of San Benito (Sale Or Auction - 4-16-21) 2x4 Harlingen-Job-Fair 2021-01