Former mayor Celeste Sanchez recovering from emergency surgery

NEWS STAFF REPORT

Former Mayor of San Benito, Celeste Sanchez, was hospitalized and treated after suffering a brain aneurysm on Wednesday, Feb. 3, according to a Facebook post by the family. She is currently in recovery.

Sanchez was taken to Valley Baptist Medical Center where she successfully underwent emergency surgery on the morning of Feb. 4.

“The next 24 hours are crucial. We are hopeful of a full recovery,” said Jay Cantu, a relative. “The power of prayer is amazing… the family thanks everyone for their amazing support.”

The Sanchez family released an official statement posted on the City of San Benito’s Facebook page.

The former San Benito mayor was hospitalized Wednesday as result of a rare and massive aneurysm near the brainstem, reads the press release. She is currently under the expert care and treatment of endovascular surgeons at Valley Baptist Medical Center Harlingen, it went on to state.

According to the Mayo clinic, a brain aneurysm is a bulge or ballooning in a blood vessel in the brain. A brain aneurysm can leak or rupture, causing bleeding into the brain (hemorrhagic stroke). Ruptured aneurysms can be fatal and requires prompt medical treatment.

“Fortunately, doctors were able to detect the aneurysm intact, and interventional procedures were successful today to prevent the aneurysm from rupturing them in the future,” said Dr. Olivia Rivas, Sanchez’s sister.

Sanchez was elected as the first female mayor of San Benito in 2014 and served until 2017. She also served as a city commissioner from 2005 to 2013 and was a retired assistant superintendent of the San Benito CISD.

“My nephews, our family, and all our extended family are so very grateful for the outpouring of support and love for Celeste,” said Rivas. “We are uplifted by the many prayers for her and for the healthcare personnel who are working hard to treat her.”

