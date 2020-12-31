School board discusses statewide resolution

By LOUIE DIAZ

editor@sbnewspaper.com

On Tuesday, Dec. 21, the San Benito CISD Board of Trustees held a special meeting and discussed the statewide resolution stipulating that public-school employees be considered as frontline workers.

The resolution to classify public school employees as frontline workers was written by Ruben Cortez Jr., a member of the Texas Board of Education for District 2. However, the resolution has yet to be signed by Governor Greg Abbot.

SBCISD Superintendent of Schools Dr. Nate Carmen mentioned that Board of Trustees President, Orlando Lopez called for this meeting in-support of the resolution.

“At this time, we are proactively advocating in good faith for Governor Abbot to consider all San Benito CISD employees front line employees that are directly interacting with our children and our community at large,” Lopez said.

If the resolution is passed by Governor Abbot, then all SBCISD employees would be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine. Employees would have the choice to either take the vaccine or opt-out of it.

“I feel that we, as trustees, should lead by example,” said Trustee Ana Llanes. “I think that we should also vow to take the vaccine ourselves.”

Trustee Ramiro Moreno questioned whether the district was jumping the gun, since Cortez’s resolution has yet to be passed.

