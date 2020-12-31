Aguilera donates building to the city

By LOUIE DIAZ

editor@sbnewspaper.com

Resaca City businessman, Chuy Aguilera donated a building to the City of San Benito which will be used as a police training facility for the San Benito Police Department.

Aguilera, owner of Chuy’s Custom Sports on Business Hwy. 77 in San Benito, bought the portable building about five years ago. The building’s dimensions are about 17-by-25 feet and was originally used for storage, but also contains a toilet and a sink, Aguilera explained.

The police department was searching for a new place to do training. According to Chief of San Benito Police Mario Perea, the building will be used as a classroom at the department’s firing range.

“There had been discussion for several years about placing a building/classroom by the firing range, but the opportunity never presented itself until now,” Perea said.

Aguilera knew the police department was in search of a facility and offered the building to the department, they did not ask for the building, Aguilera said.

“I offered it to them,” Aguilera said. “There was no other reason for me to give it to them.”

Aguilera has given back to the city many times. He has served over 10,000 meals to those in need, this year he donated about 1,000 pairs of socks for the San Benito Rotary Club sock drive, and in 2016, he donated a $8,000 to the San Benito Quarterback Club to buy a new inflatable helmet for the football team.

Want the full story? Click here or grab a copy of the Jan. 1, 2021 – Jan. 7, 2021