City approves local rent subsidies

By DAVID LOPEZ

On Tuesday, Commissioners approved various rent subsidies for local businesses totaling $30,012.50 as part of the Economic Development Corporation’s COVID-19 Emergency Rent Subsidy program.

EDC Executive Director Rebecca Castillo said the EDC had allocated $100,000 in funds for the program to help local business cushion the blow of the pandemic.

The following businesses were approved for their respective aid: Fresh Cut for $1,912.50; Body Soul & Nutrition for $3,600; Arkham Comics for $2,250; Gulf Second Hand Store for $5,000; Cantu Fresh Seafood for $2,250; Armenia Music Academy for $3,000; Mainstreet Boutique for $2,250; Vida Nueva Creations for $3,000; Uniforms Etc. for $2,250; and Sweet Deli & More for $4,500.

In other news, Commissioners also approved the issuance of Certificates of Obligation for 2020 for wastewater improvements.

Don Gonzalez of Estrada Hinojosa & Company, Inc., who are serving as financial advisors to the City, explained that the interest rate of 0.72 for the certificates of obligation is in the 97 and 99 percent of all-time lows since the year 2000.

Gonzales presented the Certificates of obligation totaling $8.9 million, with $7 million reserved for renovation and construction on the lift stations and $1 million for utility system improvements.

