For the children: Rotary to host Halloween drive-thru

By DAVID LOPEZ

editor@sbnewspaper.com

The San Benito Rotary Club is planning on hosting the Spooktacular Trick-or-Treat Drive-Thru on October 31.

The socially safe Halloween event for families will feature various local organizations handing out candy and goody bags from their individual tables to kids trick-or-treating safely from their car window.

Families will slowly drive through a long series of stations decorated by local businesses, schools, and non-profits. Everyone in the vehicle must wear masks at all times.

Rotary Club President Olivia Rivas said she made the case to her Rotary District and received a small grant to host the event.

“Many of us (me especially) are concerned about the mental health needs of children who have had to make many changes and sacrifices during this national pandemic, like wearing masks, sheltering-at-home, on-line learning, etc,” Rivas said. “The Rotary Club wants them to enjoy the spirit of Halloween in a safe manner.”

The San Benito Chamber of Commerce is a major sponsor of the event and is asking its members to join in by also setting up a station at the drive-thru event.

San Benito CISD Superintendent of Schools Dr. Nate Carman allowed the club to use the football stadium for the event, scheduled from 5:30 to 8 p.m. or until supplies last.

The club is looking for donations for supplies from organizations and businesses across town.

Folks looking to contribute can give monetary donations, assist with volunteers, or set up their own table/station to hand out goody bags.

People interested in contributing can contact Olivia Rivas at (956) 792-3650 or the Chamber of Commerce at (956) 361-9111.

Want the full story? Click here or grab a copy of the Sept. 25–Oct. 1, 2020 issue of the NEWS.

Town Of Rancho Viejo (Resaca Bend Subdivision - 9-18-20) 3x10 Janie Lopez (9-18-20) 2x6.5 Jack Garcia (9-25-20) 2x6.5 Anna Llanes Push Card Cameron County Irrigation District #2 (To All Taxpayers - 9-25-20) 2x8.5 Cameron County Annual Meeting (9-25-20; 10-2-20) 2x5 VBMC