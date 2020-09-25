Bye-bye Bobcats: Dist.16-4A affected by Rio Hondo withdrawal

BY DAVID LOPEZ

The Rio Hondo Independent School District board last Monday voted to file for a Texas Education Agency waiver allowing four additional weeks of remote learning, effectively preventing football season from occurring while hampering other fall sports.

Bobcat students were returning to campus on September 28, but the waiver pushed the on-campus instruction start date to October 26. As a start-up rule, Rio Hondo ISD reported that students must attend school face-to-face to participate in extracurricular activities.

Head Football coach Rocky James said the circumstances make it impossible to have a football season before the November 7 district certification deadline.

“Well, of course, everybody was sad, especially the seniors, but most people were understanding because of what’s going on in our society,” James said. “However, the seniors really wanted to play because it was their last opportunity. Everybody feels for those guys because they had put in all the hard work into our program, and all the hard work they did for themselves every day. It’s tough.”

Meanwhile, the other two teams in the district 16-4A Div.II south zone, the Raymondville Bearkats and Port Isabel Tarpons, are still scheduled to play their only district game against each other on November 6, with the winner advancing to the playoffs.

