City welcomes two new hires

The City of San Benito has welcomed two new employees: Aleida Garcia has come on board as the City’s new Museum Coordinator and David Favila as the City’s Public Relations Director.



Both officially began on Sept. 8, 2020.

Aleida Garcia is a native of the Rio Grande Valley with 20 years of cultural arts leadership and administrative experience. Her commitment to the arts and ability to connect communities is demonstrated by her extensive experience in arts administration, as well as recognition for her multidiscipline artistic practice.

Garcia worked for eight years as Registrar at the International Museum of Art & Science, where she managed a permanent collection of more than 8,000 objects. She oversaw and facilitated multiple major museum exhibits, including international exhibitions from Mexico. At IMAS, Garcia also led a technology team to assess and update the entire museum’s overall hardware and software needs, successfully bringing the collections, donor, and membership databases up to modern standards.

Meanwhile, David Favila is originally from El Paso but has lived in the Valley since 1996. Favila replaced Martha McClain, who retired earlier this year.

Prior to working for San Benito, Favila spent more than two decades in the newspaper business with the bulk of that coming at the Valley Morning Star.

He began his stint at the publication as a general assignment reporter, covering everything from city politics in San Benito, Harlingen, and the Mid-Valley, to healthcare and various city police beats. In 1998, he transferred from the news desk over to sports and was eventually promoted to sports editor, where he remained for more than 10 years. He later became managing editor for the La Feria and Los Fresnos News as well as Rio Sports Live Magazine. Before that, he was the Research Director at the Dallas Business Journal.

