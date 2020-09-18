A nation in God’s hands

I don’t usually write. In fact, it has been quite some time since I’ve submitted anything for publication anywhere, and for good cause.

I believe that the last thing anyone needs to read (or write!) is another run-of-the-mill opinion regarding X, Y, Z, or Q. We’ve heard it all, seen it all, and done it all. And many of us are beyond the point of exhaustion just trying to sift a single grain of fact from the desert of fiction otherwise known as mainstream media.

We’re tired. Many of us are without gainful employment. Others of us have fallen ill, whether mentally or physically. And many of us who are supposed to be leaders have fallen short of leading because we ourselves are afraid.

It’s evident, as a nation (and planet) divided proves that in light of this “new world” we’re all living in, there is commonly friction amidst even the most hopeful of circumstances. An otherwise pleasant experience is only clouded by the dismal remembrance that our loved ones are dying, our friends are fighting, and our neighbors are forced to pick a side–or else.

But today, dear citizen, I write not on behalf of the government or any “party,” for if I can be candid with you, I choose no political side. I’m not writing to you on behalf of religion, because although with all my heart and soul and mind and strength I believe the Holy Scriptures, I also choose not to join with any religious affiliation. I’m not pro- or anti- any particular organization, creed, or nationality. Not because I don’t care about one group, but simply because I care about all of us. I choose to stand with the Scriptures because it’s unity in the One True God of Abraham that brings us together.

A high number of the people I hear claim some sort of faith in the God of Abraham. And this fact is what brings me out of my hiatus from writing, today.

Time and time again in the Holy Scriptures, from Genesis to Revelation, we who follow the God of Abraham are instructed to care for those in need. Right now, our entire country is in an upheaval. I’m writing to you today, not to tell you this information for the first time, but to encourage you that your neighbor, your family member, and your fellow citizen needs you today. Yes, you–not the next guy, and not the frontline/clergy/politician–are needed.

You are needed to speak up when you see injustice. You are being called upon to do whatever you can to help those who are jobless, houseless, or country-less. At moments like this, please, don’t be on some high horse wondering if someone is “worthy” of your help; so what if they’re on the street because of a bad choice they may have made!

Let whoever among us who has never made a bad choice cast a stone at the person, but for the rest of us who know we are flawed, it up to us to unconditionally reach out a hand. It is time to do for every single person what we would want them to do for us, with no questions asked. With a sadness in my soul, I understand that this may not be the American way, as America exists today. But it is God’s Way.

Editor’s note: Heather Cathleen Cox is a native of the Valley and past reporter for the San Benito News. She’s a world traveler and has written for various publications including Jerusalem Post. Heather can be reached at heathercathleencox@gmail.com.