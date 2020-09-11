SBCISD’s tax rate remains the same

By DAVID LOPEZ

editor@sbnewspaper.com

During Tuesday’s San Benito CISD regular school board meeting, board members were set to vote on the district’s tax rate for the upcoming year.

Assistant Superintendent of Finance Hilda Rendon presented the numbers to the board during their Public Hearing, stating that their tax rate is 1.0250 for maintenance and operation and 2.799 for INS (debt).

Together they equal 1.3049, which she said is the same tax rate the school district has had since 2009.

“[Residents] might see a slight increase that has nothing to do with our tax rate; it has to do with tax values for the public…because the County collects for us, so there are other entities in there that if [residents] see an increase from the school district, it’s not,” said Hilda Rendon.

She proposed a resolution to the board that the general fund balance be used and transferred to the INS to make up the needed difference.

“The resolution right now declares that we will move $441k out of the general fund into the INS in order to meet debt obligations,” Rendon said.

Lastly, Rendon presented a resolution that would grant taxpayers a discount of three percent if they pay their district taxes in October, two percent if they pay in November, and one percent if they pay in December. Taxes are due January 2021.

The board approved the resolution later on during their regular board meeting.

The board also approved a request from the San Benito Historical Society to place a state historical marker at Bobby Morrow Stadium in honor of Bobby Morrow, recently deceased.

The board approved weight-room equipment (including weights, racks, and benches) for the new Indoor Facility, totaling $381,975. Superintendent of School Dr. Nate Carman said the price is 106k lower than the very first bid they received thanks to Athletic Director and Head Football Coach Dan Gomez. Carman said they would sell or auction off the old weights, as these would not match their new state of the art facility.

Furthermore, Carman said the new weights could be utilized by all students, co-ed, who are in extracurriculars.

Lastly, board members accepted the hiring of Rey Rodriguez as principal of Ed Downs Elementary.

No action was taken on the Superintendent’s contract.

Want the full story? Click here or grab a copy of the Sept. 11–17, 2020 issue of the NEWS.

TCEQ (Permit WQ0010475002 -Span. TCEQ (Permit WQ0010475002 - Eng Juan Torres (El Camino - 9-11-20) 2x3 City of S.B. (Petitioner - Maria G. Gracia - 9-11-20) 3x6 City of Rio Hondo (Budget Hearing - 9-11-20) 3x4 VBMC