B&G Club receives $65K donation, will assist virtual learning

By DAVID LOPEZ

editor@sbnewspaper.com

After receiving an anonymous donation of $65,000, the Boys & Girls Club of San Benito will be assisting students with virtual learning beginning September 8.

Liz Chavez, Board Chair for the Boys & Girls Club, said she received a call from their national office last week with some good news.

“They told me that we were being awarded $65k to support our organization’s operations in the community through the generosity of an anonymous donor. And of course, I asked, ‘Are you playing a joke on me?!’” said Chavez.

Fortunately, it was no joke, so the Club decided to use the funds to present on-site services to students during the virtual learning process.

“We will be open all day during virtual learning to assist children of frontline workers and parents who can’t do both,” said Chavez. “I know it’s hard in our area because parents work or have a language barrier, so we’re going to be there to support them and make sure students don’t fall further behind. We’re pretty much going to be helpers in making sure that the kids complete and understand all assignments.”

The Club will now be open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. starting on September 8, the first day of remote learning for San Benito CISD students. Registration for the Club’s “Back on Track” school program begins August 31.

Although the center’s capacity is 400, only 100 students will be allowed to maintain safety regulations. Although the B&G Club is exempt by the governor in maintaining a 25 percent capacity, Chavez said they want to make sure staff do not over-exert themselves while still providing quality services.

“We are prepared for eight weeks of remote instruction until live instruction begins in November, but with the funding, we have no anticipation of cutting it if it goes on all semester,” said Chavez.

Payment arrangements and limited scholarships will be available. For information, call the Boys & Girls Club at 956-399-6442.