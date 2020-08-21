SB woman killed San Marcos collision

By DAVID LOPEZ

A San Benito woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash in San Marcos on August 13.

The San Marcos Police Department identified the woman as Maria D. Villegas, 70, who was not wearing a seat belt at the collision’s time.

According to media reports, the collision occurred at 2 a.m. after the vehicle that Villegas was traveling in struck a semi-tractor trailer on I-35 southbound near the Blanco River exit.

Villegas was traveling in a white 2009 Dodge Journey driven by Jose Alberto Garcia, 23, of Grand Prairie. The semi-tractor trailer Garcia struck was a red 2016 Volvo with a tandem trailer.

According to SMPD investigators, the semi-tractor was driving in the far-right lane, and Garcia came up from behind. Garcia then changed lanes to avoid a vehicle approaching him from behind and struck the Volvo’s rear.

Hays County EMS administered CPR on Maria Villegas at the scene before transporting her to Ascension Seton Hays Hospital in Kyle. Multiple attempts to revive Villegas continued; however, she was ultimately pronounced deceased.

Police issued Garcia several citations for No Driver’s License, No Insurance, and Failure to Control Speed. At the time of the collision, the Dodge was traveling from the Dallas area to the Rio Grande Valley.

All lanes on IH-35 were shut down following the collision and re-opened just before 4:30 a.m.

Media reports stated that the fatal crash is San Marcos’s 12th traffic fatality of the year.