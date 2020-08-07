Change of plans: Class of 2010 awards three scholarships

By DAVID LOPEZ

Where one thing falls, another grows.

The COVID-19 pandemic laid claim to another set of plans, this time the San Benito High School Class of 2010 reunion, which organizers had been planning for two years.

However, organizers decided to use the funds raised for their would-be reunion to go towards scholarships for three San Benito High School graduates.

June Aguilera and Ariel Cruz, two of the main organizers for the Class of 2010 reunion, met with the three recipients Wednesday afternoon at the Bobby Morrow Stadium to award them each $500.

Aguilera, who works as a Road to/through College teacher at IDEA Public School in Brownsville, said that a reunion can always be postponed.

“It’s unfortunate that we had to cancel our reunion, but we did something more important with our money,” Aguilera said. “The Class of 2010 has always done things a little different; we might be the first to have an 11-year reunion!”

According to both Aguilera and Cruz, Stacey Gonzalez, a member of the 2010 graduation class and current teacher at San Benito High, did a lot of the groundwork for the event. “She was unable to attend today, and other colleagues in our group had work to attend.”

Edwin Morales, who was the 2019-2020 San Benito News Scholarship recipient, is one of the three recipients of the $500 scholarships. He is attending the University of Texas-Rio Grande Valley to major in electrical engineering.

“I feel great,” he said. “It feels good to have all my hard work pay off.”

