No pressure: Water break causes residential woes

By DAVID LOPEZ

editor@sbnewspaper.com

Last Friday, the night before July 4th, San Benito residents noticed low water pressure in their homes, making it challenging to flush toilets, shower, and wash dishes. The low water pressure lasted throughout the holiday weekend.

The City of San Benito issued a statement on its social media pages the following Monday, stating that Public Works reported a significant water line break affecting local neighborhoods, primarily La Hermosa, parts of La Gallina, Liberty Estates, and Rio Grande.

Hours later, the City posted a second update, stating that an independent contractor, not associated with the City, struck a 16-inch water main while excavating the drainage channel by Dr. Garza Elementary School along the expressway.

San Benito CISD Public Relations Director Isabel Gonzalez confirmed that the contractor in question was involved with SBCISD.

“The independent contractor working on the entryway to the new San Benito CISD performing arts center and aquatic center (adjacent to the Dr. Raul Garza Jr. STEAM Academy) has acknowledged having broken a city water line. Said contractor is coordinating, with the City of San Benito, the repairs to the broken water line,” Gonzalez responded via email.

On Wednesday, the City issued a press release offering an update on the City’s work crews handling the situation, stating that repairs would be done by that afternoon.

When asked whether residents would qualify for a discount on their water bills from the City, McClain replied that residents are charged only for the amount of water they use.

Editor’s note: This article has been edited for length. To read the full story, click here or make sure to grab a copy of the July 10-16, 2020 issue of the NEWS.

