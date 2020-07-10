Heavily armed man stopped

STAFF REPORT

On July 7, a Cameron County Sheriff’s patrol deputies made a traffic stop on a vehicle clocked by radar as allegedly exceeding 100 mph. The driver of the vehicle, Daniel Carrera, was allegedly in possession of an SKS rifle, a shot-gun, and a .40 Caliber handgun. Carrera was arrested for Reckless Driving and Unlawful Carrying of a Weapon.

Upon further investigation, it was revealed that the deputy might have prevented something bigger. According to a press release from the Sheriff’s Department, Carrera was on his way to San Benito to confront another person in regards to an on-going dispute.

