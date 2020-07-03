SBCISD school year set to begin in the fall

By DAVID LOPEZ

During a special meeting held on Monday, San Benito Consolidated Independent School District board members approved the 2020-2021 school calendar.

Superintendent of Schools Dr. Nate Carman proposed adding two weeks in make-up days during June 2021 so that, in case classes must be suspended in the 2020-21 school year, the district would have 10 extra make up days.

“TEA has stated that we should not anticipate any missed school day waivers being approved next year, so in the event that we lose some days, if we have to switch over to remote instruction, this would give us ten days at the end to make-up,” Carman said.

In an email to the NEWS, SBCISD Public Relations Director Isabel Gonzalez said the district is hopeful about beginning school as scheduled in the fall; however, acknowledging the fluidity of the COVID-19 pandemic situation, Gonzalez said they are exploring the feasibility of a few options as follows:

(1) Full time on campus; (2) alternating between on-campus and in-home remote instruction utilizing technology; and (3) full-time in-home utilizing technology.

“We are encouraging our parents/guardians to take a brief online survey (www.sbcisd.net.) related to instructional setting preferences. Their responses will help us prepare for the 2020/2021 academic year,” she said.

