From Lady ’Hound to Lady Panther: Kari Cisneros signs with Prairie View

By DAVID LOPEZ

editor@sbnewspaper.com

Four-year softball varsity player and hitter Karina Cisneros signed her letter of intent to play with Prairie View A&M University Monday at the San Benito High School gym.

Cisneros said she chose Prairie View after she first visited their campus in November of last year.

“I felt like I was part of a family before I even signed, and that’s what drew me towards them. I just felt at home,” she said.

Prairie View A&M picked up Cisneros for a catching position, and she hopes to solidify her catching skills to receive a starting position.

“I have a good bat, and I’m going to work as hard as I can so when I get there, I can get a starting spot.”

Due to COVID-19, the Lady ’Hounds’ season was cut short in March, resulting in the team playing only 18 games.

However, according to varsity softball coach Denise Lira, Cisneros was still one of their top hitters during that season: her batting average was .375, she had eight home-runs, 21 RBI’s, 22 runs, 20 hits, nine singles, and three triples.

Cisneros will be studying Criminal Justice while minoring in English with the intent of eventually attending law school. Her ultimate career goal is to become a judge.

Editor’s note: This article has been edited for length. To read the full story, click here or make sure to grab a copy of the June 19-25, 2020 issue of the NEWS.

County Elections Department (Ballot By Mail - 6-19-20) 3x10 City of S.B. CDBG (46th Year Proposed One Year Plan - 6-19-20) 4x10 Cameron County Irrigation District #2 (6-19-20) 2x4 Voorhes 1x1 Ismael Garcia 2x2 Layout 1