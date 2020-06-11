Lady ’Cat signs with Schreiner

By DAVID LOPEZ

RIO HONDO—Softball Lady Bobcat Nayeli Garcia signed to play for Schreiner University in Kerrville at her high school campus Wednesday afternoon.

Garcia played Varsity softball since her freshman year when she started at third base. She started at second base her junior year, and finally pitched her senior year.

“Being able to pitch this year was a high point in my softball career,” said Garcia. “It was great seeing how well I did, especially not pitching the first two years before.”

According to Garcia, Schreiner University has always been her number one choice for higher education, where she plans to study exercise science and minor in psychology. She also aims to play third base and pitch on their team as well.

“Schreiner felt most like home,” she added.

