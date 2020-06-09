Morales wins 2020 SBN Scholarship

By DAVID LOPEZ

A legacy of immigration and hard work on the part of his parents has solidified senior Edwin Morales as a standout student at San Benito High School. Morales is this year’s recipient of the San Benito News Scholarship.

As the oldest of three children, Morales is naturally a role-model for his family, whom he treasures and cites as the reason for his success.

“As a kid growing up in America, you see all the toys and video games on t.v., and we never really had much,” Morales said. “But my parents taught me that I had to focus on bettering myself and that not everything that glitters is gold.”

His family also played a significant role in his decision to remain in the Valley, as he will be attending the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley to study electrical engineering while staying with his parents in San Benito.

“I didn’t really want to move far,” Morales said. “I wanted to be close to my family. If I moved away, I felt I would have a harder time.”

Morales is ranked number 26 out of 577 students in his graduating class, making him part of the top five percent.

Morales recalls when he first realized he had a passion for electrical engineering, as he took an electrical class during his sophomore year.

“I really fell in love with it. I love tinkering, and I’m really good with my hands,” he said.

Edwin envisions working for a major company like American Electric Power (AEP) and hopes to land an internship while in college.

Reflecting on his high school career, Morales said he would miss being a carefree teenager surrounded by a community of friends, teachers, and mentors.

“My favorite thing about high school was the people,” he said. “There were a lot of people who guided me through the way, and I made a lot of good friends and memories.”

