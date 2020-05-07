‘Above Satisfactory’: City Manager evaluated favorably, receives pay raise

By DAVID LOPEZ

editor@sbnewspaper.com

SAN BENITO—City commissioners evaluated City Manager Manuel De La Rosa as “Above Satisfactory” in all categories at Tuesday’s regular meeting, granting him a $5,000 pay increase. De La Rosa’s yearly salary is now $130,000.

After deliberating for 12 minutes behind closed doors, Mayor Ben Gomez announced the commissioners’ decision, stating also that De La Rosa submitted a forbearance till August 1, so he will not be receiving his raise until August 1.

Commissioner Tony Gonzalez wanted to make it clear after the Mayor’s announcement that he did not agree with the commissioners’ decision of granting De La Rosa a pay raise or an “above satisfactory” evaluation.

Gomez began by telling Gonzalez, “You requested the contract….”

“When did I request it? After you guys agreed,” Gonzales interjected, referring to a March 19, 2019 meeting when commissioners agreed to extend De La Rosa’s contract for three more years while granting him a $5,000 pay increase. Meanwhile, Gonzales was absent from that meeting due to being hospitalized.

“I’ve been out on some meetings and you guys vote on things…,” continued the Mayor. “You know Tony, this is not on the agenda, this is something totally different. This is a personal vendetta that you got. You evaluated the man, ya.”

This year, commissioners have deliberated on the City Manager’s evaluation behind closed doors since March 17.

“When I was in the hospital, I didn’t get a chance to see his contract,” Gonzales told the NEWS. “He already got a raise, in two years he has gotten three or four raises.”

La Especial Bakery 2x3 Your heart is in the right place Layout 1 Voorhes 1x1 Ismael Garcia 2x2 Dr. Ivar Perez 2x2 Boswell-Elliff 2x3 Blanquita's Mexican Restaurant 2x4 First Community Bank 2x4