SB cases increase to 40, Rio Hondo stays at 15

*Updated at 12 p.m. Thursday, May 7, 2020*

By DAVID LOPEZ

editor@sbnewspaper.com

SAN BENITO—On Wednesday, May 6, Cameron County Public Health announced an additional community transmission case of COVID-19 in San Benito in the form of a 20-year-old male.

On Monday, May 4, Cameron County Public Health reported another community-transmission case in San Benito of a 65-year-old woman.

As of press time, there are 40 confirmed cases in San Benito, with 24 recovered and zero deaths. Rio Hondo has remained at 15 confirmed cases since last week, with four recoveries and zero deaths.

The last case reported before this week in San Benito was a 53-year-old female announced on Thursday, April 30.

The last case reported in Rio Hondo was a 44-year-old female, announced on Friday, April 24. In that same report, San Benito also confirmed another case from a 48-year-old female.

Cameron County, as of 10 a.m. Thursday, May 7, has 469 confirmed cases of COVID-19. The numbers, by city, are seen below.

Nineteen people have died from the novel coronavirus, with 18 of the victims coming from two Harlingen nursing homes, Windsor Atrium and Veranda Nursing Home, both of which are experiencing outbreaks. The other victim is from Los Fresnos.

To date, 240 of Cameron County’s cases have recovered.

San Benito: 40

Harlingen: 197

Brownsville: 163

Rio Hondo: 15

Port Isabel: 3

Laguna Vista: 1

Los Fresnos: 22

Rancho Viejo: 4

Santa Rosa: 10

La Feria: 11

Los Indios: 1

Olmito: 2

