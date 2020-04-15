San Benito cases rise to 20, Rio Hondo at 12

By DAVID LOPEZ

*Updated at 10 a.m. on Friday, April 17

Cameron County Public Health reported an additional three cases of COVID-19 in San Benito: one woman, 34, was linked to a previous case, while the other two cases, a 78-year-old man and 31-year-old woman were community transmitted cases.

On April 15, Cameron County Public Health had reported three additional cases of COVID-19 in San Benito, including two women, ages 39 and 44, and one man, age 71. All three cases were related to a previously confirmed case.

The previous day, April 14, Cameron County had reported three additional cases of coronavirus in the Resaca City: two women, ages 46 and 57, and one man, age 44. All three cases were also related to a previously confirmed case.

In the same report, authorities confirmed multiple cases in Rio Hondo. Three women, ages 6, 22, and 52, tested positive and were linked to a previous case. Six men, ages 11, 11, 17, 17, 31, and 51, tested positive, were also linked to previous cases.

On Monday, April 11, Cameron County Public Health also confirmed two additional cases in San Benito: a woman, 45, and man, 37, both linked to previous cases.

Last Thursday, April 9, Cameron County Public Health reported an additional case in Rio Hondo: a man, 34, linked to a previous case.

In the same press release, the County confirmed two more cases in San Benito: one man, 49, and a woman, 53, both linked to previous cases.

The total number of confirmed cases in San Benito is now up to 20, increasing by 16 in the past two weeks, when city totals were at four on April 3.

The total number of confirmed cases in Rio Hondo is now up to 14, increasing by 10 in the past two weeks when city totals were at two on April 3.

Cameron County also reported its fourth COVID-19 related death. The resident was an 82-year old female from the Veranda Nursing Home in Harlingen who passed away at the facility. The individual had been previously reported as a case for Cameron County.

As of press time, Cameron County has 270 cases of COVID-19, with four persons dying and 96 recovered. In total, 580 people have been tested, with 288 people testing negative and 38 pending. Below are the numbers:

San Benito: 20

Harlingen: 114

Brownsville: 87

Rio Hondo: 12

Rancho Viejo: 4

Los Fresnos: 15

Laguna Vista: 1

Santa Rosa: 8

La Feria: 6

Port Isabel: 3

