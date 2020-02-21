Children’s Advocacy Center welcomes new director

By ALAN RAMIREZ

Special to the NEWS

The Children’s Advocacy Center of Cameron and Willacy Counties have announced Rio Grande native, Laura Lyles Regan, as their new Executive Director.

Regan holds an impressive resume, having graduated with a Master’s Degree in sociology from the University of Texas-Rio Grande Valley and acquiring 25 years of experience in grant writing, managing, organizing, consulting, and project development for non-profits. She also worked with children with disabilities in San Antonio as her first non-profit.

“My whole career, I’ve been focused on children, and as a sociologist, the greatest disparity that exists is between children and adults,” she said.

Regan has held many careers, from working as a substance abuse counselor in Mexico City to publishing a book titled, “How to Raise Respectable Parents”, back in 2016. “Believe it or not, it’s actually written for young adults, and the exercises at the end are for both the reader and their parents to come together,” she explained.

Monica’s House first opened its doors in Brownsville back in 1998 alongside Maggie’s House in San Benito, which has been providing its services since late 2001. Both agencies work alongside child abuse professionals on the investigation and the prosecution of child abuse cases. Their services were so vastly needed that during 2018, they reported a total of 1,337 children as receiving services at the Cameron County Child Advocacy Center.

Due to its renovations, Monica’s House is asking for the community’s support in the beautification process. In efforts to raise funds, they are asking for the community’s support in purchasing an engraved paver to be installed on the grounds of Monica’s House no later than May 2020. Those interested can call (956) 455-3129.

The organization is also asking for local support in participating, and volunteering, at two events listed below:

• 3rd Annual Golf Classic: Heart Fore Kids – Saturday, February 22, 2020.

• 10th Annual: Show the Trail Who’s Boss – Saturday, March 7, 2020

For more information, volunteer inquiries, or for donations, the organizations can be reached at their numbers listed below:

• San Benito: Maggie’s House (956) 361-3313

• Brownsville: Monica’s House (956) 986-2770

To report child abuse call 1-800-252-5400 or go to www.txabusehotline.org

Editor’s note: This article has been edited for length. To read the full story, click here or make sure to grab a copy of the Feb. 21 – Feb. 27, 2020 issue of the NEWS.

