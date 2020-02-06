City deliberates lawsuit for inmate’s death

By J. NOEL ESPINOZA

Special to the NEWS

Behind closed doors, the City Commission met in executive session with its legal counsel to discuss a possible lawsuit after an inmate died in jail last November.

The executive session occurred after a regular City Commission meeting on Tuesday, where the item read, “Consultation with City Attorney to receive legal advice from counsel to threatened litigation arising out of the death of Mr. Ernesto Gonzalez.”

Gonzalez’s death had been ruled a suicide in the custody of the San Benito Police Department.

A press release from the city three days after the incident occurred alleges Gonzalez, 34, was found unresponsive in his cell on Nov. 23 at 2:30 a.m.

Gonzalez had been arrested for theft of under $2,500 with two previous convictions.

*For further details, see our coverage of Gonzalez’s custodial death report from Dec. 20, 2019.