Resurrection Boxing Gym to train youth in San Benito

By J. NOEL ESPINOZA

Special to the NEWS

Emmanuel Rodriguez decided to move his Resurrection Boxing gym to San Benito after discovering that many kids from the Resaca City love boxing.

The new gymnasium, located at 290 Travis St., opened its doors last week, where training usually runs from 7 p.m. till 9 p.m.

Since he opened the gym, Rodriguez said it’s more of a training facility for young people interested in boxing rather than a business. He says he charges a small fee to pay rent and to take the young fighters to competitions outside the Rio Grande Valley.

Rodriguez said he trains kids as young as five years old and they can start competing at the age of eight.

A boxing aficionado, Rodriguez had been training youngsters in Rio Hondo, where he had, until recently, a training gymnasium. Rodriguez, 48, said he has been training the young pugilists for about 13 years.

While in Rio Hondo, Rodriguez noticed that he had more kids from San Benito than Rio Hondo.

“There are more kids that I can help in San Benito,” Rodriguez said. “That’s why I moved over here.”

Training the youth is a passion for Rodriguez and not a business to make money. He says he’s not making money out of it.

“All the money goes to tournaments and to places where we go sparring,” he said.

At the moment, Rodriguez said he is training about 15 kids and he has space for more youngsters who want to try boxing.

Melissa Hernandez, a mother whose 11-year old began to train with Rodriguez since he was five-year-old, said boxing has given her son, Gavin Barrera, discipline, character, and dedication to doing better in school and as a person.

“My son is 11 years old and he’s a Golden Glove and Dallas champion in the junior division,” Hernandez said.

Hernandez said the gym has also produced some national champions and Golden Glove champions in the junior division.

“We’re hoping to get more champions coming out of the city of San Benito,” Hernandez said.

Anthony Peña, a 10-year old who enjoys boxing, hopes someday to become a professional boxer.

“It’s fun,” Peña said. “I (also) like winning belts.”

For more information about Resurrection Boxing, contact Rodriguez at 956-577-5682.