Morales announces candidacy for city commission

By DAVID LOPEZ

editor@sbnewspaper.com

Deborah A. Morales is publicly announcing her candidacy for San Benito City Commissioner Place 2 in the upcoming May election.

As a resident for over 20 years, Morales considers herself fortunate to live in this community.

“I have been saddened and dismayed at the amount of political division between our ‘politicians’ and their inability to move this community forward,” she said.

“I believe it is time for a new face, new blood, an open-mind and most importantly a plan to put into action.”

Morales’s priorities for San Benito are:

• Street, sewer, and drainage issues

• Preserving the character and culture that makes San Benito unique

• Smart growth

• Ensuring that new developments increase community value

• Promoting job growth and economic development

• Keeping city government transparent and accountable to the citizens

Morales believes it is the elected officials’ job to ensure the community’s safety and promote a positive environment for families to live in, students to learn in, and businesses to grow in.

“We live in a remarkable community filled with talented and educated people who share a deep appreciation for our Resaca City. We have what it takes to make this a thriving, economically viable, sustainable environment for our families, students, seasonal residents and tourists,” Morales said.

Currently, City Commission Place 2 is held by Rene Villafranco.