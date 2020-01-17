Morales announces candidacy for city commission

By DAVID LOPEZ
editor@sbnewspaper.com
Deborah A. Morales is publicly announcing her candidacy for San Benito City Commissioner Place 2 in the upcoming May election.
As a resident for over 20 years, Morales considers herself fortunate to live in this community.
“I have been saddened and dismayed at the amount of political division between our ‘politicians’ and their inability to move this community forward,” she said.
“I believe it is time for a new face, new blood, an open-mind and most importantly a plan to put into action.”
Morales’s priorities for San Benito are:
• Street, sewer, and drainage issues
• Preserving the character and culture that makes San Benito unique
• Smart growth
• Ensuring that new developments increase community value
• Promoting job growth and economic development
• Keeping city government transparent and accountable to the citizens
Morales believes it is the elected officials’ job to ensure the community’s safety and promote a positive environment for families to live in, students to learn in, and businesses to grow in.
“We live in a remarkable community filled with talented and educated people who share a deep appreciation for our Resaca City. We have what it takes to make this a thriving, economically viable, sustainable environment for our families, students, seasonal residents and tourists,” Morales said.
Currently, City Commission Place 2 is held by Rene Villafranco.
So you don’t provide any type of insurance to ANY city employees? Did your services not begin after your husband was put on the board?
Just to clarify and get facts straight. A play on words can be quite deceiving. You can’t just deny something completely because the wrong verbage is used.
And which of his resignations/removals are you referring to? his scandal from his first term on the edc years ago or recently. Again just to clarify.
TO: NOT AGAIN
FIRST OF ALL 🤣🤣😂😂
LIKE MORALES SAID GET UR FACTS STRAIGHT , DONT GO RUNNING UR MOUTH IF U DONT KNOW. FUNERAL HOME AND UGHHH PRIVATE INSURANCE NOT THE SAME . DUHHH
LOOK RENE V.. HAS BEEN THERE MANY YEARS , PEOPLE NEED TO ACTUALLY GET THE FACTS N SEE THAT HE ONLY CARES ABOUT ITEMS ON AGENDA THAT SEEM TO MATTER TO HIM. N HE’S BEEN ON THAT SEAT BECAUSE PEOPLE R SO USE TO JST VOTING ON THE NAME, ITS BECOME A COMMON PRACTICE TO JST VOTE ON THE NAME THEY HEAR N KNOW. FINALLY THERE IS SOMEONE WHO CAN CHALLENGE HIM N TAKE THAT SEAT AWAY. SIMPLE U WANT PROGRESS VOTE MORALES NEW CHANGE , U WANT THE SAME N SETTLE FOR WHAT WE GOT VOTE RENE V. THATS UR RIGHT TO VOTE FOR WHOM UD LIKE. IM READY FOR A CHANGE. YA FUE MUNCHO … HE DOES NOTHING, BUT TO SHOW UP TO CITY MEETINGS, OTHER THAN THAT , U NEVER SEE HIM ASKING WHAT PEOPLE WANT . HE PLAYS A DOUBLE CHARACTER , LA JENTE TIENE KE SER ALGO. CAMBIO CAMBIO YA ES TIEMPO. IF UR HAPPY WITH WHAT WE HAVE VOTE RENE V. BUT IF U WANT CHANGE IF U WANT UR QUESTIONS ANSWERED N WANT TO SEE MOVEMENT NEW BUSINESSES IN OUR TOWN THEN HERES UR CHANCE TO MAKE A DIFFERENCE. DONT VOTE FOR THE NAME UR USE TO VOTING ON, N HEARING . THIS TOWN WILL NOT MOVE FOWARD WITH HIM THERE. I ENCOURAGE THE PEOPLE TO GO TO MEETINGS N SEE HIM THERE HES TO LEAN BCK . HES THE LAUGHING STOCK OF SAN BENITO.
It’s not unusual for people to say negative comments about things they don’t know or don’t care to know. Thank you Deborah for clarifying your position with the City of San Benito. Your character speaks volumes and your willingness to move our city forward his commendable. You are the obvious choice for this position and that is why I urge for all to vote for you this coming election.
A couple of months after her husband became EDC President he magically gets a contract with the city for their private insurance company to provide employees insurance and he still trying to get the city into million dollar shady deals even after he leaves maybe releasing all that would be a good beginning to “transparency”. I wonder what kind of things they’ll try to screw citizens with now after they get an actual seat at the table
Not again….you are sadly mistaken. I really wish people would do their homework and issue FACTS. Yes, my husband resigned from EDC because he felt they were going in the wrong direction and was not going to sign contracts that were left blank. As for contracts with the city- WE HAVE NONE. I was not born or raised here so, I owe no one. I have lived here 20 years and there has not been any progress. I don’t want to leave this to my children or grandchildren. I’m just not the type of person to say I want more for my community and not try and help solve the problems. You obviously do not know what we do for a living. For your information, we service 97% of the funeral homes in the RGV. We also serve Houston, SA, Port Lavaca, Victoria, Alice, and etc – I can go on. I oversee 200+ agents. We sell prearrange funerals not insurance. Please next time, before putting something you may have heard, ask me… I will be transparent. Let’s be part of the solution, not the problem. I wish you well and God bless!