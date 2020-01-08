San Benito smashes Faith Christian in last non-district game

By JUAN ESTEVE

Special to the NEWS

The Mighty San Benito Basketball Greyhounds improved their season record to 4-11 after a lopsided victory against Faith Christian Academy from Palmhurst Tuesday night at the Veterans Memorial Academy, winning by a score of 74-18.

The Greyhounds started off strong in this one with Devin Rubio (#2) and Joseph Sanchez (#21) appearing early on the scoreboard, completing a 7-0 run. The game pattern did not change much afterwards: there was really only one team on the court, and that was the Purple and Gold.

Later in the same first period, San Benito increased their lead to 12-2 after a three-pointer made by Jeremy Sauceda (#1). Moreover, there were two key impact players for the home team: Guard Devin Rubio, who scored 16 points to become the leading scorer in the game for San Benito, and Aaron Reyes who scored 14 points. Additionally, Reyes had a key three pointer that catapulted San Benito to an irreversible lead 61-13. Most of the shots were missed by the Faith Christian offense as they appeared unorganized in the court. This factor gave the upper hand to San Benito who, by the end of the first half, were up 36-7. However, San Benito intelligently showed respect for their rivals by continuing to attack, looking for the opposite rim at any chance they had. This was a great opportunity to see a complete team rotation. Another player with a high score was Marcos Valadez (#3), who scored 8 points.

Overall it was a solid team performance by Coach Jared Bligh’s Greyhounds. This game was the last match in preparation for the 32-6A district season, which San Benito opens in January 17th against Hanna in Brownsville.