Fun-N-Sun RV Resort chosen for Shuffleboard Championship

By J. NOEL ESPINOZA

Special to the NEWS

The Resaca City, surrounded by palm trees and subtropical weather, will soon host a championship tournament that will bring in players and visitors from across the world.

The International Shuffleboard Association (ISA) chose Fun-N-Sun RV Resort, located on 1400 Zillock Rd., as a location for the 2021 world championship of shuffleboard.

When asked whether there were any other locations chosen in the country, Emily DeLarm, a communication specialist with Equity LifeStyle Properties, said only the Rio Grande Valley has been chosen in the United States so far. DeLarm said other locations could be considered later on to play the 40th Shuffleboard Championship.

“It will be the first time in the Rio Grande Valley,” DeLarm said.

Shuffleboard, known as deck shuffleboard or floor shuffleboard, is a game in which players use cues to push weighted discs, sending them sliding down a narrow court, with the purpose of having them come to rest within a marked scoring area.

“In recent years, the playoffs have been hosted in Austria, Canada, and Brazil,” DeLarm said. “Fun-N-Sun is excited to be chosen to host this prestigious event.”

DeLarm said shuffleboard is popular among Fun-N-Sun guests and residents. The resort itself has 16 shuffleboard courts.

As long as the person is a member of ISA, DeLarm said anyone can participate in the tournament.

Ann Engell, a “winter Texan” from Canada and resident of Fun-N-Sun, said she plays shuffleboard often.

“We are expecting upwards of 130 players from nine different countries, including Germany, Brazil, Canada, USA, Norway, Austria, Japan, and the United Kingdom,” she said.

According to ISA, the 2020 Shuffleboard World Championship will be hosted in Australia at Coolangatta and Elanora in the city of Gold Coast, Queensland. In 2019, ISA had its 38th World Championship in Vienna, Austria.

