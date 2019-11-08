Letter to the Editor–Kick Them. Kick Them. Kick Them

To The Editor,

I am not a fan of the school board president but I would not sign a petition to remove him based on a DWI or being an alleged drunk.

If a doctor was caught and charged with a DWI or being drunk, would he be disqualified to practice being a doctor?

If my father or brother or sister was charged with a DWI or some other similar charge, would he or she be disqualified to practice any profession?

I saw the names of the people who are heading the removal drive. They all have skeletons. Some of their skeletons are bigger than others. I have skeletons.

If you think you have a small skeleton I can amplify it to a big humongous skeleton.

These people are just kicking a guy when he is down.

The only thing they will accomplish is showing the next generation to be vindictive and draconian towards our own citizens. Rarely can a parent dictate the next generation’s predilections of their choosing. It’s a hit and miss thing with every son or daughter.

Personally, I think they are trying to open up a position in the school board for themselves or somebody else to get on the gravy train. I have noticed that some people use the position to milk off the taxpayers like habitual welfare recipients.

They produce nothing, they improve nothing, and are not embarrassed to be on the gravy train.

And my advice to those petition signors: Do your best. Take everybody to court. We will know who to trust as a virtuous member of our community. Kick them. Kick them. Kick them, and me also if you want.

“He who is without sin may throw the first stone.”

Santiago Perez

San Benito

VBHB 11.08 Narciso Cultural (Filiberto Conde) 2x2 City of San Benito (Rabies Clinic - 11-8-19) 5x6 City of San Benito (National Night Out Thank You - 11-8-19) 3x8 CCID #2 (Invitation To Bid - 11-1-19; 11-8-19) 3x8