Letter to the Editor–Kick Them. Kick Them. Kick Them

To The Editor,
I am not a fan of the school board president but I would not sign a petition to remove him based on a DWI or being an alleged drunk.
If a doctor was caught and charged with a DWI or being drunk, would he be disqualified to practice being a doctor?
If my father or brother or sister was charged with a DWI or some other similar charge, would he or she be disqualified to practice any profession?
I saw the names of the people who are heading the removal drive. They all have skeletons. Some of their skeletons are bigger than others. I have skeletons.
If you think you have a small skeleton I can amplify it to a big humongous skeleton.
These people are just kicking a guy when he is down.
The only thing they will accomplish is showing the next generation to be vindictive and draconian towards our own citizens. Rarely can a parent dictate the next generation’s predilections of their choosing. It’s a hit and miss thing with every son or daughter.
Personally, I think they are trying to open up a position in the school board for themselves or somebody else to get on the gravy train. I have noticed that some people use the position to milk off the taxpayers like habitual welfare recipients.
They produce nothing, they improve nothing, and are not embarrassed to be on the gravy train.
And my advice to those petition signors: Do your best. Take everybody to court. We will know who to trust as a virtuous member of our community. Kick them. Kick them. Kick them, and me also if you want.
“He who is without sin may throw the first stone.”
Santiago Perez
San Benito
Mr Perez has a point. A good one at that. But, as a parent, I want my child to KNOW that there are CONSEQUENCES when you BREAK THE LAW. STIFF PENALTIES AND FINES CAN HURT FINANCIALLY. Mr Vargas is NOT EMPLOYED BY THE DISTRICT. As a COMMUNITY LEADER he should’ve STEPPED ASIDE. Wants to keep his INTEGRITY, contribute to the community in another way, UNLESS HE IS BENEFITTING FINANCIALLY?
Santiago Perez… ALLLL your BLAH blah…. U wouldn’t be sending that letter to be published if the board president killed one of your family .. or friends… Furthermore… Your so. Overprotective of him.. there must something in it for you to write a letter of “support” or whatever for this fool. .. lol. Yea.. kick him …KICK HIM OUT!