Catch him if you can: Leaving his mark in Cross Country, Medina heads to state

Everything started spontaneously by chasing loose goats at home.

That’s how San Benito High School’s cross country prodigy Joaquin Medina described his initial immersion into the sport of running, specifically cross country distance.

After his father saw him running once, he recommended Medina to join a running team at school, and he did.

Medina, now a Senior, has been running since 7th grade in both categories: track and field as well as in the arduous discipline of cross country.

Some of his records, so far, have been as follows: in the one mile race he ran for 4:24, in the two–mile for 9:49, and in the long distance three-mile race he ran for 16:00. One of his proudest accomplishments has been reaching regionals his four years of eligibility. He made it to the State tournament this season in Round Rock, set for Saturday, November 9, 2019.

Furthermore, it is important to remark that he also runs track and field and has made it to State at track and field.

For Medina, his great motivation is his family. His coach, team, and community encourage him to push hard and keep running hard. Now, for Medina, his running goal is to compete at the college level; he has been offered scholarships from UTRGV and a couple of out-of-state Division II schools, one of them in Tennessee.

Moreover, he mentions that for long distance races, “You’ve got to have a strong mentality plus the stamina to endure the long distance.” Still, Medina describes the sport as “fun and peaceful.” Finally, Medina leaves a message of encouragement for every runner out there: “Keep pushing and practicing the sport.”

