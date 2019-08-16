From Cornell to the Capitol: SB graduate interns in ATX

By CELESTE LOPEZ

After graduating from IDEA San Benito in 2018 and making her way to Cornell in Ithaca, New York, Jessica Morales has continued her notable journey toward a career in politics as one of the inaugural members of the IDEA Policy Fellowship. As part of the fellowship, she spent her summer interning at the state capitol for Senator Eddie Lucio, Jr.’s office.

Despite the demands of her first year at Cornell, Morales found time to research internship opportunities and felt excited to learn from her mother that her alma mater was going to be establishing a fellowship for students who wanted to intern at the state capitol.

“I was thrilled and took the opportunity the moment my mom emailed it to me,” she said. “If it was not for her interest in my future, I would not have known about it.”

After the application and interview process, Morales was selected to be part of the inaugural group of the IDEA Policy Fellowship that landed her in Austin and gave her a chance to learn about the career she hopes to have someday.

“The opportunity to intern in a legislative office was something I dreamed of because one day I want to run for office,” she said. “Politics has been a passion for me and being able to be around it all summer long was life-changing.”

