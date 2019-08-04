SBCISD unlikely to address Vargas’ DWI charge

By J. NOEL ESPINOZA

Special to the NEWS

After the fallout of SBCISD Board of Trustees President Michael Vargas, it’s unlikely SBCISD’s administration or board members will address his driving while intoxicated arrest at a public meeting.

The News recently inquired with SBCISD Public Relations Director Isabel Gonzalez whether there were any plans for a public meeting regarding the issue.

Without saying yes or no, Gonzalez responded that Michael A. Vargas is not an employee of San Benito CISD.

“He’s an elected official on the San Benito CISD Board of Trustees and serves in an unpaid, volunteer capacity,” Gonzalez replied to an email sent by the News. “The district doesn’t comment on private, personal matters.”

Last week, Vargas also published in social media that he was in a trip to Israel with a group of chosen Latino leaders representing the country.

Although Gonzalez didn’t implicitly refer to the trip, she said the district isn’t funding Vargas’ tour to Israel.

“No SBCISD funds are being used for the trip you referenced in your inquiry,” Gonzalez replied to the News.

However, Gonzalez said in accordance with the school board policy, “Vice-President Orlando Lopez assumes responsibilities of President Michael A. Vargas’ absence.”

Board member Angel Mendez is the only member of the board who has voiced concerns regarding the DWI incident. Mendez said the board should address the issue and bring it to the public’s attention.

In order to add it to the school board’s agenda, Mendez said two board members need to make the request. He said he will try to talk to other board members about putting the item to an agenda.

“My hope is that we should bring it up,” Mendez said. “It’s in the news, it’s in the newspapers. I think we should address it.”

